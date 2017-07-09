Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will start July 17
Rodriguez (knee) will start for the Red Sox on July 17 against the Blue Jays, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox set their rotation for the first two series after the All-Star break, and it includes Rodriguez being activated off the disabled list to start at home against Toronto. Of course, that's pending the left-hander's final rehabilitation start Sunday.
