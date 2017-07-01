Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Will throw bullpen Saturday

Rodriguez (knee) has joined the Red Sox in Toronto and will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Rodriguez made his first rehabilitation start Thursday and the results were not hopeful. He allowed six runs (five earned) on nine hits over three innings and 69 pitches (46 strikes) for Double-A Portland. The Red Sox are holding out hope the left-hander will return before the All-Star break, and we'll know more following Saturday's bullpen session under the watchful eye of Boston's coaching staff.