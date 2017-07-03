Red Sox's Eduardo Rodriguez: Won't rejoin rotation before All-Star break

Updating an earlier report, Rodriguez (knee) isn't expected to return to the Red Sox's starting rotation before the All-Star break, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.

While it was originally reported that he may start against the Rays on Sunday, it now appears the Red Sox will wait until after the All-Star break to reinsert him back into their rotation. He could still return to the bullpen before the break, but that will likely hinge on how he feels following his rehab start for Triple-A on Tuesday. It's also possible that he sticks around and makes one more minor-league rehab start.