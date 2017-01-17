Cordier signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.

He pitched in Japan last season after struggling stateside with the Giants and Marlins in 2015. Cordier has logged impressive strikeout rates at stops in the upper levels of the minors, but has never shown the ability to get big league hitters out over a prolonged stretch. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth.

