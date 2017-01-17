Red Sox's Erik Cordier: Inks minor league deal with Red Sox
Cordier signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox on Tuesday, Baseball America's Matt Eddy reports.
He pitched in Japan last season after struggling stateside with the Giants and Marlins in 2015. Cordier has logged impressive strikeout rates at stops in the upper levels of the minors, but has never shown the ability to get big league hitters out over a prolonged stretch. Look for him to serve as organizational bullpen depth.
More News
-
Marlins add Erik Cordier to bullpen Monday•
-
Mariners sign pitcher Erik Cordier to minor-league deal•
-
Giants pitcher Erik Cordier clears waivers, outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Giants designate Erik Cordier for assignment•
-
Giants' Erik Cordier (forearm) strikes out two in rehab debut•
-
Giants righty Cordier ready for short rehab start Thursday•