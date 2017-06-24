Abad has a 1.72 ERA and 1.09 WHIP over 15.2 innings since the start of May.

The veteran left-hander has yet to record a hold this season, but is pitching well in low-leverage situations for the Red Sox. Abad has recorded only 13 strikeouts across 21 innings, but he's pitched well against lefties, as they hold a .214/.258/.357 slash line against him.