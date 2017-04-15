Red Sox's Fernando Abad: Throws scoreless inning Friday
Abad worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday night in Boston's 10-2 loss to Tampa Bay.
Abad was the final reliever to exit Boston's bullpen this season. He debuted Wednesday in a blowout loss and made his second appearance in Friday's blowout loss. That suggests he doesn't have the confidence of manager John Farrell, who seemingly prefers Robby Scott when there's a need to get a left-handed batter out despite Abad's effectiveness against hitters of the same side. Also a contributing factor to his low usage is the makeup of the bullpen -- Abad is one of three left-handed relievers for a team that's stacked with left-handed starters.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...