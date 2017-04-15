Abad worked around a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning Friday night in Boston's 10-2 loss to Tampa Bay.

Abad was the final reliever to exit Boston's bullpen this season. He debuted Wednesday in a blowout loss and made his second appearance in Friday's blowout loss. That suggests he doesn't have the confidence of manager John Farrell, who seemingly prefers Robby Scott when there's a need to get a left-handed batter out despite Abad's effectiveness against hitters of the same side. Also a contributing factor to his low usage is the makeup of the bullpen -- Abad is one of three left-handed relievers for a team that's stacked with left-handed starters.