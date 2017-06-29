Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Back in lineup Thursday
Ramirez (knee) returns to the lineup for Thursday's game against Minnesota, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.
The DH missed the past three games with knee soreness, but will be back in his normal role while batting fifth. On the year, Ramirez is hitting .241/.341/.406 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 63 games.
