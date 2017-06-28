Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Expected back Thursday
Ramirez (knee) is expected to return to the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Twins, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
While Ramirez was held out for a third straight contest Wednesday, he was able to work out at first base. Barring any setbacks, he should be ready to go for Thursday's series finale. Sam Travis is serving as the designated hitter in his stead Wednesday.
