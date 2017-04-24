Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Homers for first time
Ramirez went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Boston's 6-2 win over Baltimore on Sunday.
Hidden beneath the early-season story lines of the flu and David Price's elbow injury has been Boston's lack of home runs. The Red Sox entered Sunday's game last in all of baseball with just eight -- they're still last after a three-homer explosion Sunday. Ramirez's first-inning homer was his first of the season and leaves him with a meager .306 slugging percentage after 15 games.
