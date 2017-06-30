Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Homers in return to lineup

Ramirez went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Twins.

Ramirez returned to the lineup after missing three games due to knee soreness. The 33-year-old had been penciled in as a replacement for David Ortiz's bat, but half way through the 2017 season, Ramirez has been a disappointment with just 11 homers and 30 RBI.