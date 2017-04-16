Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves with hamstring cramp Sunday

Ramirez exited Sunday's game against the Rays with a left hamstring cramp, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Steve Selsky came on to replace Ramirez in the bottom of the seventh inning after Ramirez cramped up while rounding second base. He's listed as day-to-day, but his status heading into Monday's series finale is in question at this time. If Ramirez is held out Monday, Chris Young could step in as the designated hitter for the Red Sox.