Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves yard Friday
Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Yankees.
Ramirez's 14th blast of the campaign gave the Red Sox an early lead in a game they'd eventually go on to win. Although he has a pedestrian .264 batting average, his .457 slugging percentage provides his best fantasy value.
