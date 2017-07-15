Play

Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Leaves yard Friday

Ramirez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer Friday against the Yankees.

Ramirez's 14th blast of the campaign gave the Red Sox an early lead in a game they'd eventually go on to win. Although he has a pedestrian .264 batting average, his .457 slugging percentage provides his best fantasy value.

