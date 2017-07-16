Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: On bench for Game 1 of doubleheader
Ramirez is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox, Chad Jennings of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager John Farrell likely doesn't want to overwork the 33-year-old so soon after the All-Star break, so Ramirez will sit out the matinee affair before likely returning to the lineup for the nightcap. Chris Young will check in as the designated hitter for Game 1 and occupy the cleanup spot.
