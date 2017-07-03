Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Powering up during hitting streak
Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-1 win over Toronto.
Ramirez's lethargic season has taken a positive turn with a seven-game hitting streak. Over those seven games, which were broken up by a three-game absence due to knee soreness, he's gone 12-for-30 with seven extra-base hits -- including three homers -- and seven RBI. The power surge has raised his OPS above .800 (.802) for the first time since early May. If he's moved past the injuries that have nagged him all year, look for a big second half out of Ramirez.
