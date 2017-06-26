Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Receives treatment on knee

Ramirez was scratched from Monday's lineup because he received medical treatment on his left knee, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Ramirez was hit in the knee by a pitch during his first at-bat Sunday, but he remained in the game to finish 1-for-3 on the afternoon. It appears some issue popped up that required the trainers to take a look, but the scratch seems to be precautionary. Consider him day-to-day.

