Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Return to first base not imminent

Red Sox manager John Farrell said Ramirez won't play first base in the near future and will continue to serve as the team's primary designated hitter, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

While the injury Ramirez suffered to his throwing shoulder in spring training hasn't affected his hitting, Farrell indicated the veteran is still experiencing some "issues" with the shoulder, so he won't be asked to play the field for the time being. Ramirez already has eligibility at first base by virtue of logging 133 games at the position in 2016, so the fact that he's been relegated to DH duties shouldn't have much of an impact in the fantasy realm.