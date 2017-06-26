Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Scratched from lineup Monday

Ramirez was scratched from Monday's starting lineup for an undisclosed reason.

It's unclear why Ramirez is heading to the bench, as he was slated to DH and bat sixth for the series opener against the Twins. The veteran slugger has dealt with recurring shoulder and neck pains this season, his 13th in the league. Chris Young will take his spot in the lineup.

