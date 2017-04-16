Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Team hopeful for Monday return

Manager John Farrell said he's optimistic that Ramirez (hamstring) will be in the lineup Monday, Brian MacPherson of the Providence Journal reports.

Ramirez came out of Sunday's win in the seventh inning after cramping up while running the bases. Fortunately, Farrell said that the cramp quickly subsided, which helps Ramirez's chances at remaining in the lineup for Monday's series finale. Ramirez had gone 2-for-3 with a walk prior to his exit Sunday, marking his first multi-hit effort since Wednesday.

