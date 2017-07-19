Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Walks off with Tuesday's win

Ramirez went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Blue Jays.

Ramirez's homer was of the walk-off variety, ending the game in the 15th inning. Like many of Boston's hitters, Ramirez has struggled of late, going hitless in his last 13 at-bats entering Tuesday and hitting just .167 since returning from the All-Star break.