Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will remain DH for now
The Red Sox are aiming to have Ramirez ready to play first base May 9 in Milwaukee, the Boston Herald's Michael Silverman reports.
The Red Sox are hopeful, but unsure if Ramirez will be able to resume defensive work at first base in Baltimore this weekend. He is back from a hamstring injury, but for now it seems he is most likely to be deployed as a DH only. However, they will obviously want him in the lineup for the interleague series in Milwaukee, and that goal seems within reach. He is hitting .250 and has yet to hit a home run in 44 at-bats.
