Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will remain out Wednesday

Manager John Farrell said that Ramirez (knee) would remain out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

Ramirez will go through a workout prior to the game, but he'll be on the bench for a third consecutive contest while he continues to recover from a sore left knee. Though the Red Sox haven't unveiled their starting nine for Wednesday's contest, it's expected that Chris Young will enter the lineup in Ramirez's stead with a left-hander (Adalberto Mejia) on the mound for the Twins.