Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will start Monday vs. Rays
Ramirez (hamstring) is in the lineup Monday against the Rays, batting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Ramirez came up lame while running the bases Sunday, but initial reports indicated it wasn't serious. His presence in Monday's lineup is proof of that, so fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable with keeping him active this week.
