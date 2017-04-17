Red Sox's Hanley Ramirez: Will start Monday vs. Rays

Ramirez (hamstring) is in the lineup Monday against the Rays, batting cleanup and serving as the designated hitter, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Ramirez came up lame while running the bases Sunday, but initial reports indicated it wasn't serious. His presence in Monday's lineup is proof of that, so fantasy owners can probably feel comfortable with keeping him active this week.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories