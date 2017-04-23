Red Sox's Heath Hembree: Throws multiple relief innings Saturday
Hembree allowed one hit and one walk while striking out five over 3.1 scoreless innings in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.
Hembree came on early to replace an ineffective Steven Wright and shut down the Orioles' bats, including a big strikeout of Manny Machado to strand two inherited runners in the fourth. Manager John Farrell is not afraid to use Hembree at any point in the game but traditionally he's more effective against right-handed batters. Which worked out well for Hembree on Saturday as the O's had just one left-handed hitter in the lineup.
