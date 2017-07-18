Velazquez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Velazquez and Brian Johnson were both under consideration to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays, and though the latter will ultimately receive the nod, Velazquez will join him in the big leagues to offer a fresh arm out of the bullpen. It's likely that the right-hander, who carries a 5.27 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 13.2 innings with the Red Sox this season, will act as a long reliever during his stay with the big club.