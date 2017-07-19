Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.

Velazquez was used for four innings of relief during Tuesday's 15-inning victory over Toronto. He was abled to keep the Blue Jays at bay, shutting them out while only allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander was sent back down along with Brian Johnson for fresh arms in the form of Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin, prior to Wednesday's game.