Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Heads back to Pawtucket
Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.
Velazquez was used for four innings of relief during Tuesday's 15-inning victory over Toronto. He was abled to keep the Blue Jays at bay, shutting them out while only allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander was sent back down along with Brian Johnson for fresh arms in the form of Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin, prior to Wednesday's game.
More News
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Needed in extra-inning win Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Called up Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Sent down to Pawtucket•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Solid in no-decision against Royals•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Officially added to rotation•
-
Red Sox's Hector Velazquez: Picks up win in relief Wednesday•
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...