Velazquez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.

Velazquez was used for four innings of relief during Tuesday's 15-inning victory over Toronto. He was abled to keep the Blue Jays at bay, shutting them out while only allowing two hits and a walk. The right-hander was sent back down along with Brian Johnson for fresh arms in the form of Ben Taylor and Kyle Martin, prior to Wednesday's game.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast