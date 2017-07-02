Owens will make his first start for Double-A Portland on Monday, Mark Chiarelli of MassLive.com reports.

Owens was demoted from Triple-A Pawtucket after he walked 60 batters in 69 innings, continuing an alarming trend of increased walk rates over the last three seasons. At Portland, the coaching staff has significantly re-worked his pitching mechanics, ditching the over-the-top release in favor of a three-quarters arm slot. He's thrown off a mound once since the change and will put it to a test Monday.