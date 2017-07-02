Red Sox's Henry Owens: Altered mechanics at Double-A
Owens will make his first start for Double-A Portland on Monday, Mark Chiarelli of MassLive.com reports.
Owens was demoted from Triple-A Pawtucket after he walked 60 batters in 69 innings, continuing an alarming trend of increased walk rates over the last three seasons. At Portland, the coaching staff has significantly re-worked his pitching mechanics, ditching the over-the-top release in favor of a three-quarters arm slot. He's thrown off a mound once since the change and will put it to a test Monday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...