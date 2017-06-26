Red Sox's Henry Owens: Demoted to Double-A
Owens was demoted to Double-A Portland on Monday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.
In what has become a common theme throughout his career with the Red Sox, Owens is battling command issues this season en route to a 72:60 K:BB ratio and 1.70 WHIP. The 24-year-old will move down one tier to work out the problems, though the move is incredibly discouraging as to his chances for a return to the majors this season and likely puts him on a short leash in terms of staying in the starting rotation. Owens will need to show dramatic improvement from his recent minor-league starts, as he's walked 46 batters over his last 45 innings.
More News
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Looks sharp to start season•
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Shows promise with new delivery•
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Works on new delivery•
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Optioned to minors•
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Another walk-filled start•
-
Red Sox's Henry Owens: Takes a step back Monday•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...