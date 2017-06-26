Owens was demoted to Double-A Portland on Monday, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

In what has become a common theme throughout his career with the Red Sox, Owens is battling command issues this season en route to a 72:60 K:BB ratio and 1.70 WHIP. The 24-year-old will move down one tier to work out the problems, though the move is incredibly discouraging as to his chances for a return to the majors this season and likely puts him on a short leash in terms of staying in the starting rotation. Owens will need to show dramatic improvement from his recent minor-league starts, as he's walked 46 batters over his last 45 innings.