Owens is expected to start the 2017 season in the rotation at Triple-A Pawtucket and will be one of the first names considered as a depth starter for Boston.

Very little went right last season for Owens, who walked 20 batters in 22 innings for Boston during 2016 when he posted a 6.95 ERA in five starts. Fastball command has been his bugaboo, as the 6-foot-6 lefty has had trouble repeating his delivery. It's not uncommon to see young, tall pitchers struggle with repeating mechanics and release points as they adjust to a still-maturing frame. There's hope Owens can put it together, but last season was a big step back after he showed some improvement in his control during the 2015 season. If Owens continues to struggle in 2017, the Red Sox will look to others, like Roenis Elias or Brian Johnson, as potential fill-in starters.