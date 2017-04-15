Red Sox's Henry Owens: Looks sharp to start season
Owens allowed one run (unearned) on two hits and four walks while striking out 10 over six innings for Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.
Owens reworked his delivery late in spring training and has been effective ever since. The left-hander still has some control issues, but more of his pitches are around the zone, where his stuff will play. Through two starts, Owens has a 0.82 ERA. He appears to be owning this new delivery, and the initial promising results have led to a more confident pitcher.
