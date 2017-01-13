Bradley agreed to a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com reports.

The final numbers for Bradley look excellent, but he hit just .233/.315/.412 after the All-Star break as his strikeout rate crept up to 25 percent (from 20.3 percent in the first half). He also stole just two bases in the second half. Bradley's stellar defense should keep him in an everyday role, but he may be stuck down in the bottom third of the lineup against right-handers to begin the 2017 campaign.