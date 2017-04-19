Bradley (knee) started in center field and went 0-for-2 for Triple-A Pawtucket in the first game of his rehabilitation assignment Wednesday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Bradley played five innings Tuesday and is scheduled for a full nine innings Wednesday then take a day off Thursday before rejoining the Red Sox in Baltimore on Friday.

