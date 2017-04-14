Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Begins running Friday
Bradley (knee) completed running drills with a brace on his injured knee Friday, Alex Speier of the Boston Globe reports.
This is good to see, as it was only a few days ago when Bradley seemingly had no idea as to when he would get back on the recovery trail. A firm timetable for his return still hasn't emerged, but keep a lookout for that as he progresses in his rehab program.
