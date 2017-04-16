Red Sox manager John Farrell said that Bradley (knee) could return from the 10-day disabled list as early as Friday, Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com reports.

Bradley is first eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, but because the Red Sox want to him to get in two appearances in the minors beforehand, it looks like he's trending toward coming back next weekend. Bradley is scheduled to play five innings in the outfield with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, followed by a full nine innings Wednesday. He'll then go through an individual workout Thursday, and if his sprained right knee responds well, the Red Sox would likely feel comfortable activating him. Chris Young will settle into a more reduced role off the bench once Bradley rejoins the big club.