Bradley (knee) took batting practice Friday and could be activated as soon as Wednesday, MLB.com reports.

Bradley's rehab is going "very good" according to manager John Farrell, who said Bradley is feeling very optimistic about the knee he injured Saturday against Detroit. Bradley scored three runs and knocked in a pair in four games to open the season and should be expected to slot right back into Boston's starting lineup as soon as he's healthy.

