Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Drops to ninth in order

Bradley moves down to the ninth spot in the order for Wednesday's game against the Indians, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Bradley is hitless over Boston's previous three contests, going 0-for-10 with five strikeouts and two walks since Sunday. Manager John Farrell appears to be switching it up in the hopes that a new spot in the order will get Bradley back into form. Rafael Devers journeys up the batting lineup in his place, hitting fifth for the series finale.