Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers in rehab game
Bradley (knee) went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a solo home run while on rehabilitation assignment for Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday.
Bradley will have a workout day Thursday and is expected to be activated for Friday's game in Baltimore.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Begins rehab Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Could be activated from DL on Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Set for rehab stint Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Could return by Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Begins running Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Return timetable unclear as of now•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...