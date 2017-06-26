Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Power surge continues Sunday

Bradley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Bradley's 417-foot home run to center field was the latest example of his dramatic turnaround since manager John Farrell sat him down for three games in mid-May. At that time he was hitting .172 with one home run. Since then, JBJ has a .308/.407/.580/.988 line with nine homers, 10 doubles, one triple and 26 RBI over 41 games.