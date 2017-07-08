Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives rare day off
Bradley is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Bradley hasn't had a day off since May 24, so the Red Sox will give the outfielder some rest ahead of the upcoming All-Star break. The 27-year-old finished off an excellent month of June slashing .353/.431/.578 with 15 RBI and appears well past his early-season struggles. Andrew Benintendi will take his place in centerfield, allowing Chris Young to get the start in left.
More News
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Swats 11th homer Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Power surge continues Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Homers against Kansas City•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Launches game-winning homer Friday•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Enjoying road trip•
-
Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Hits third homer in past week•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...