Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Receives rare day off

Bradley is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Rays, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.

Bradley hasn't had a day off since May 24, so the Red Sox will give the outfielder some rest ahead of the upcoming All-Star break. The 27-year-old finished off an excellent month of June slashing .353/.431/.578 with 15 RBI and appears well past his early-season struggles. Andrew Benintendi will take his place in centerfield, allowing Chris Young to get the start in left.