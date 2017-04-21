Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Returns from knee injury Friday
Bradley (knee) was activated off the disabled list Friday and will start in center field for the Red Sox's matchup with the Orioles, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The 27-year-old has been sidelined since hyperextending his knee on April 8, but after homering in a rehab game Wednesday, it seems he's back to 100 percent. A corresponding move has yet to be announced, but Bradley has already been slotted into the starting lineup, batting sixth and manning center field against Orioles' starter Dylan Bundy.
