Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Set for rehab stint Tuesday
Bradley (knee) will go through base running drills Monday in preparation for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Brian MacPherson of The Providence Journal reports.
It appears everything is falling into place for Bradley to return to the Red Sox on Thursday, when he becomes eligible to return from the DL. Coming off a career year in 2016, the 26-year-old will likely return to his everyday role in the Boston outfield assuming all goes well this coming week.
More News
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...