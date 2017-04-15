Bradley (knee) will go through base running drills Monday in preparation for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday, Brian MacPherson of The Providence Journal reports.

It appears everything is falling into place for Bradley to return to the Red Sox on Thursday, when he becomes eligible to return from the DL. Coming off a career year in 2016, the 26-year-old will likely return to his everyday role in the Boston outfield assuming all goes well this coming week.