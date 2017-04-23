Bradley went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

Bradley, who has hits in both games since being activated off the disabled list, was moved up to second in the order with both Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Andrew Benintendi (rest) out of the lineup. The question about Bradley entering the 2017 season is whether or not the power surge (26 HRs) he had last season is for real.