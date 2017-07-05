Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Swats 11th homer Tuesday
Bradley went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.
The bottom of the Red Sox order supplied almost all their offense in this one and Bradley was right in the thick of it, producing his fourth three-hit performance in his last six games. The streaky center fielder has been on fire for almost a month now, slashing .370/.432/.600 over his last 25 games with four homers, 12 RBI and 16 runs.
