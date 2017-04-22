Red Sox's Jackie Bradley: Wearing knee brace
Bradley, who returned to action Friday after missing 10 days with a sprained right knee, played while wearing a brace on his knee, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Bradley went 1-for-4 in his return to the lineup after a 10-day stay on the disabled list. The knee brace may be a bit cumbersome but it shouldn't impact Bradley's game much. Speed is not a big component of his offense.
