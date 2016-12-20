DePew has signed a minor league contract with the Red Sox that includes an invite to spring training, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

The 24-year-old has hit the wall at Double-A, batting a combined .216/.279/.339 in 158 games in the Rays' system over the past three seasons. To be fair, DePew flashed more power than ever before in 2016, smacking nine homers in 284 at-bats. Still, DePew is a long shot to break camp with the big club and will likely spend most (if not all) of the season as depth in the minors.