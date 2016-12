Romanski was suspended 50 games Thursday after testing positive for amphetamine, Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports.

The young catching prospect had a career year at Double-A Portland in 2016, slashing .308/.338/.410 with 22 doubles in 334 at-bats. Per Drellich, Romanski had been added to the Triple-A Pawtucket roster this offseason. His suspension leaves the Red Sox system somewhat thin at catcher in the upper levels of their system.