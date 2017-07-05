Groome (back) tossed five innings of one-hit, shutout baseball in his return from the disabled list with Low-A Greenville on Tuesday en route to the win.

The top prospect made his return from the DL in style Tuesday, fanning seven hitters in his first outing with the Drive since tweaking his back in his first start of the season. He'll look to continue to develop and stay healthy as a starter at Low-A for the remainder of the season.