Red Sox's Jay Groome: Soft tosses Saturday
Groome (back) was on the field soft tossing with the rest of the Low-A Greenville pitchers prior to Saturday's game, John Calvagno of NotesFromTheSally.com reports.
Groome, who was shelved after his first start due to a latissimus strain, does not have a firm timetable for his return but seeing him throw is a good sign.
