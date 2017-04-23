Groome (back) was on the field soft tossing with the rest of the Low-A Greenville pitchers prior to Saturday's game, John Calvagno of NotesFromTheSally.com reports.

Groome, who was shelved after his first start due to a latissimus strain, does not have a firm timetable for his return but seeing him throw is a good sign.

