Red Sox's Jay Groome: Throws five no-hit innings
Groome (back) allowed two walks and struck out six over five no-hit innings for short-season Low-A Lowell on Thursday.
This was Groome's third start at Lowell after suffering a latissimus injury during his first start for Low-A Greenville.
