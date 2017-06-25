Groome (back) allowed three runs (one earned) on four hits, two walks and a wild pitch over 3.2 innings for short-season Low-A Lowell on Saturday.

Groome (0-2) was quite effective over the first three innings but began to labor in the fourth under a season-high 73 pitches (46 for strikes). The 6-foot-6 left-hander, who is still on a rehabilitation assignment, was making his second start with the Spinners after suffering a back injury during his first start at Low-A Greenville in April.