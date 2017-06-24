Red Sox's Jhonny Peralta: Will play third base at Pawtucket

Peralta, who signed a minor-league deal with the Red Sox, will play third base for Triple-A Pawtucket, Tim Britton of the Providence Journal reports.

Peralta gives the organization an additional option at third base, a position at which the Red Sox have been among the worst in MLB this season. Boston's third sackers had a league-worst .577 OPS entering Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories